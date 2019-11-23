Urawa Reds manager Tsuyoshi Otsuki (left) and captain Shinzo Koroki attend a news conference on Saturday at Saitama Stadium. | KYODO

Soccer

Reds hope home crowd can provide big boost in second leg of ACL final

Kyodo

SAITAMA – The Urawa Reds hope to draw strength from a vocal home crowd against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in the second leg of the Asian Champions League final, defensive stalwart Tomoaki Makino said Saturday.

Urawa, aiming for its second ACL title in three seasons, will start the return leg at Saitama Stadium on Sunday trailing 1-0 on aggregate following Al-Hilal’s victory in Riyadh on Nov. 10.

Around 600 Reds fans braved the cold and rain to watch the J. League side practice on Saturday.

With a full house expected for the match, Makino said the home crowd could be the deciding factor.

“The supporters really give us something extra. It lets us draw on more than just our own strength,” the 32-year-old center back said.

Club captain and top scorer Shinzo Koroki echoed that sentiment, saying the Reds players were determined to give their all in front of a packed stadium.

“There will be around 60,000 supporters making the effort to turn up, so we want to work hard and fight with all we’ve got,” the striker said.

Goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa said the players were moved to see the hundreds of fans at practice despite the miserable weather.

“They even risked their own health to come and cheer us on. It’s so impressive. I’m sure Reds supporters will show what they’re really capable of tomorrow,” said Nishikawa, who returns to the lineup after serving a suspension in the first leg of the final.

Stand-in Haruki Fukushima gave an admirable performance between the posts in Riyadh, preventing a bigger deficit under sustained pressure from Al-Hilal at King Saud University Stadium.

While Peru international Andre Carillo’s 60th-minute strike was the only goal, the Saudis created several chances and demonstrated a potent attack.

Victory in the continental tournament would be a high-point in an otherwise confounding year for Urawa, which fired manager Oswaldo Oliveira early in the J. League season and still faces the threat of relegation to J2 with two games left.

Having taken the reins following Oliveira’s dismissal, manager Tsuyoshi Otsuki has the chance to lead his team to the Asian title after starting the year as an assistant.

“While the excitement level is very high coming into such a big game, there are so many things that you cannot afford to overlook,” Otsuki said. “We want to make our maximum effort.”

If Urawa can claim an aggregate victory, it will tie South Korea’s Pohang Steelers as the most successful club in the history of the ACL with three titles.

It will also bring the ACL trophy to Japan for a third straight year, with the Kashima Antlers having won the title last year following Reds’ triumph in 2017.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

FC Tokyo's Masato Morishige scores a 94th-minute equalizer against Shonan Bellmare on Saturday afternoon at Ajinomoto Stadium.
FC Tokyo earns draw with Bellmare, falls one point behind Marinos in title chase
A home team playing in front of a friendly crowd for the first time in three months, hoping to win its first-ever league title. Visitors in free fall, nine games without a win and barely...
Gimnasia manager Diego Maradona gestures to supporters after a game against Estudiantes on Nov. 2, in La Plata, Argentina.
Diego Maradona returns as coach of Argentina's Gimnasia two days after leaving
Argentine legend Diego Maradona announced on Thursday he would return as coach of Argentine first-division side Gimnasia, just two days after resigning. "I am very happy to be able to announce t...
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho gestures toward the stands after a match against Juventus on Nov. 7, 2018. Mourinho was hired as Tottenham manager on Wednesday.
Jose Mourinho brings passion to task of reviving Tottenham
Ousted from previous jobs for fomenting friction, Jose Mourinho is returning to coaching trying to show he is rejuvenated with the smile back. Will Tottenham be getting a mellowed manager...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Urawa Reds manager Tsuyoshi Otsuki (left) and captain Shinzo Koroki attend a news conference on Saturday at Saitama Stadium. | KYODO

, , ,