Yuta Watanabe helps Memphis Hustle improve to 5-0

The Memphis Hustle have opened their NBA G League season with five straight victories.

Second-year pro Yuta Watanabe, who’s on a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, shined in the Hustle’s latest win, a 137-120 triumph over the visiting South Bay Stars on Monday in Southaven, Mississippi, contributing 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting.

The Kagawa Prefecture native made four 3-pointers and also finished with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 37-plus minutes.

Baba update

Texas Legends guard/forward Yudai Baba has appeared in three games so far this season. He’s averaging 9.2 minutes, 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.3 blocks for the Dallas Mavericks’ G League affiliate.