Tadahiro Nomura (first row, left) and Saori Yoshida (right) participate in a photo session along with Tokyo 2020 organizers and others on Friday in Tokyo. An overview of the Tokyo Olympic torch arrival ceremony was announced on the same day. | KYODO

Olympics

Olympic icons Tadahiro Nomura, Saori Yoshida to unveil Tokyo 2020 flame in March

Kyodo

Three-time Olympic gold medalists Tadahiro Nomura and Saori Yoshida will deliver the 2020 Olympic flame from Greece and unveil it in Japan at a ceremony in March, the organizing committee of the Tokyo Games said Friday.

Nomura, a former judoka who captured his first of three straight gold medals at the 1996 Atlanta Games , and Yoshida, who won 13 consecutive wrestling world titles, will arrive at the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force’s Matsushima base in Miyagi Prefecture on March 20 before unveiling the flame at a ceremony.

Children from the prefecture will also welcome the flame at the ceremony, while the two former athletes and a representative of the organizing committee will carry the lantern containing the flame onto the stage.

The flame for the Tokyo Olympics will be lit in Olympia, Greece, on March 12, followed by a relay in the country. Nomura and Yoshida will transport it to Japan aboard an aircraft bearing the words “Tokyo 2020 Go,” the organizers said.

Yoshida won three straight gold medals since the 2004 Summer Games in Athens until finishing with a silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She retired from wrestling in January.

“When I brought back the Olympic flag from Rio de Janeiro as captain of the Japanese Olympic delegation, my heart swelled with pride knowing that Tokyo’s turn was coming,” she said in a statement.

“I retired from wrestling afterward, and it is now such an honor for me to fulfill this important role in bringing back the Olympic flame from Greece. I will be readying myself for it.”

The Japan leg of the torch relay will begin in Fukushima Prefecture on March 26 and pass through each of the nation’s 47 prefectures as it leads into the Olympic opening ceremony on July 24.

About 10,000 torchbearers are expected to participate over the 121-day relay. The organizing committee said last month that a total of 535,717 applications were received by the 47 prefectures and four corporate sponsors.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST OLYMPICS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo government mulls proposing 2020 Olympic marathon start at 3 a.m.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is considering proposing that the 2020 Olympic marathons and race walking events start at 3 a.m. or 5 a.m. in an attempt to prevent them from being moved to Sap...
Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) director general Yuri Ganus gestures during an interview in Moscow on Monday.
Russia anti-doping boss expects lengthy Olympic ban
Russia's anti-doping chief is predicting a lengthy Olympic ban for the national squad, lashing out at Moscow authorities who he says handed over falsified lab data to international investigators...
Image Not Available
Lawyer details limits on Olympic athlete sponsorships for 2020 Games
A lawyer with the Association of National Olympic Committees on Friday detailed the limits on athletes promoting their sponsors within new guidelines for the 2020 Tokyo Games. ANOC legal...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tadahiro Nomura (first row, left) and Saori Yoshida (right) participate in a photo session along with Tokyo 2020 organizers and others on Friday in Tokyo. An overview of the Tokyo Olympic torch arrival ceremony was announced on the same day. | KYODO

, , , , , ,