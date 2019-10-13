LIVE: 2019 Rugby World Cup — Japan vs Scotland

Konnichiwa! Welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Tonight, Japan faces Scotland at International Stadium Yokohama, in their final Pool A game. The results will decide who moves on to the quarterfinals.
LATEST RUGBY STORIES
- Samoa says goodbye to 'awesome' host nation
- Though it fell short of their goal of reaching the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals, Samoa leaves the tournament with many happy memories of "awesome host nation" Japan, captain Jack Lam said Satur...
- Post-typhoon Japan-Scotland match gets green light
- After postponing an early morning decision until 10:30 a.m., Rugby World Cup organizers on Sunday announced that a climactic Pool A clash between Japan and Scotland will take place as scheduled at ...