Japan fans outside the the International Stadium Yokohama before the stadium Japan vs Scotland game. | REUTERS

Rugby

LIVE: 2019 Rugby World Cup — Japan vs Scotland

Konnichiwa! Welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Tonight, Japan faces Scotland at International Stadium Yokohama, in their final Pool A game. The results will decide who moves on to the quarterfinals.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Image Not Available
England's Mako Vunipola offers prayers for people affected by Typhoon Hagibis
England prop Mako Vunipola said he is praying for those affected by Typhoon Hagibis — including members of his own family — as England continues its World Cup preparations in Miyazak...
Samoa's Tusi Pisi takes a selfie with fans after Saturday's match in Fukuoka.
Samoa says goodbye to 'awesome' host nation
Though it fell short of their goal of reaching the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals, Samoa leaves the tournament with many happy memories of "awesome host nation" Japan, captain Jack Lam said Satur...
A woman walks past a Rugby World Cup billboard in the Shinagawa district of Tokyo on Saturday amid Typhoon Hagibis.
Post-typhoon Japan-Scotland match gets green light
After postponing an early morning decision until 10:30 a.m., Rugby World Cup organizers on Sunday announced that a climactic Pool A clash between Japan and Scotland will take place as scheduled at ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan fans outside the the International Stadium Yokohama before the stadium Japan vs Scotland game. | REUTERS

, , ,