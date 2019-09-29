A beer vendor serves spectators at a Rugby World Cup match between Italy and Canada at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium on Thursday. Wednesday's upcoming match between France and the United States could possibly be canceled as a result of Typhoon Mitag. | REUTERS

Rugby

Typhoon could alter schedule for France-U.S. clash in Kyushu

Kyodo

Rugby World Cup organizers announced Sunday that an approaching typhoon might force changes to the schedule for Wednesday’s Pool C match between France and the United States.

Typhoon Mitag, the season’s 18th typhoon may approach western Japan from Wednesday to Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, and could bring high winds and heavy rain to the southwestern island of Kyushu on Wednesday.

In a statement, organizers said they are monitoring the situation in the best interests of the teams and the integrity of the tournament.

“We have informed France and the USA of the contingency plans in the event that adverse weather means that it is not possible to play the match in Fukuoka on the scheduled date,” the statement said.

The teams are slated to kick off at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium at 4:45 p.m.

“Fans are advised to monitor official Rugby World Cup channels for any updates,” the statement said.

“Fans visiting from outside Japan are reminded that while typhoons can vary in terms of strength and intensity, they are a normal occurrence in Japan and the vast majority have minimal impact on daily life.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Fans hold up a banner in support of Japan outside of Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa after the team's win over Ireland on Saturday in Shizuoka Prefecture.
Japanese fans celebrate Brave Blossoms' historic victory over Ireland at Rugby World Cup
Japanese fans celebrated their team's stunning upset of Ireland at the Rugby World Cup with everyone from the prime minister to rivals paying tribute to the historic win. A day after the hosts t...
Wales' Gareth Davies dives to score a try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Australia at Tokyo Stadium on Sunday.
Wales holds off Australia comeback attempt to take control of Pool D in Rugby World Cup
Wales withstood a furious second-half fightback from Australia to seize control of Pool D at the Rugby World Cup with a 29-25 victory on Sunday. Tries from Wales' Hadleigh Parkes and Australia's...
Georgia’s Jaba Bregvadze (center) holds the ball as he heads toward the tryline during his team’s Pool D match against Uruguay during the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.
Georgia outmuscles Uruguay in Pool D rout
Los Teros pulled off a historic upset of Fiji in their opening game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Doing it again in their second game, however, proved to be too daunting of a task, especially with a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A beer vendor serves spectators at a Rugby World Cup match between Italy and Canada at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium on Thursday. Wednesday's upcoming match between France and the United States could possibly be canceled as a result of Typhoon Mitag. | REUTERS

, , ,