Typhoon could alter schedule for France-U.S. clash in Kyushu

Rugby World Cup organizers announced Sunday that an approaching typhoon might force changes to the schedule for Wednesday’s Pool C match between France and the United States.

Typhoon Mitag, the season’s 18th typhoon may approach western Japan from Wednesday to Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, and could bring high winds and heavy rain to the southwestern island of Kyushu on Wednesday.

In a statement, organizers said they are monitoring the situation in the best interests of the teams and the integrity of the tournament.

“We have informed France and the USA of the contingency plans in the event that adverse weather means that it is not possible to play the match in Fukuoka on the scheduled date,” the statement said.

The teams are slated to kick off at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium at 4:45 p.m.

“Fans are advised to monitor official Rugby World Cup channels for any updates,” the statement said.

“Fans visiting from outside Japan are reminded that while typhoons can vary in terms of strength and intensity, they are a normal occurrence in Japan and the vast majority have minimal impact on daily life.”