Melvin Gordon set to end holdout, report to Chargers this week

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is ending his holdout and will report to the team Thursday, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Gordon will not play this Sunday in Miami. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Gordon expects this to be his last season with the Chargers.

Per NFL rules, Gordon is required to report no later than Nov. 29 to play in 2019 and accrue credit for this season toward becoming a free agent in the offseason. He still could be given the franchise tag in March.

Gordon is scheduled to make $5.605 million in the final season of his rookie deal. He wants a contract that will put him in line with Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and Le’Veon Bell of the New York Jets, who make between $13 million and $14 million per season.

In other NFL news, Antonio Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, believes his client wants to continue his NFL career despite Brown’s tweet on Sunday morning that he would not be playing in the league anymore.

“I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL,” Rosenhaus said on the “99 Problems” podcast with Warren Sapp. “It’s my hope, it’s Antonio’s hope, that he’ll be back playing as soon as possible.”

Brown, who is being investigated by the NFL for accusations of sexual assault and sending intimidating text messages, was released by the New England Patriots last Friday, five days after his debut with the team.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not practice Wednesday due to a back injury, then left the team for the birth of his daughter in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone released a statement Wednesday evening reading, “Months ago in the offseason, Jalen notified me that he was expecting the birth of his second child in late September.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Ramsey is a long shot to play Sunday at Denver.