Yukako Kawai defeats North Korea's Rim Jong Sim in the women's 62-kg division bronze-medal match at the World Wrestling Championships on Friday in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. | KYODO

More Sports

Yukako Kawai earns family's second medal at 2019 world championships

Kyodo

NUR-SULTAN – Yukako Kawai earned a bronze medal in the women’s 62-kg division at the World Wrestling Championships on Friday to complement the gold medal won by her sister the day before.

Kawai’s triumph in her bronze-medal match against North Korea’s Rim Jong Sim earned her a spot on Japan’s team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics alongside her older sister, Risako, who won the 57-kg division.

Risako Kawai had reached the worlds by beating four-time Olympic champion Kaori Icho, and her sister’s bronze medal meant there was no chance that Icho might be selected for the Olympic team to wrestle in the heavier weight class.

By booking their spots in the 2020 Olympics, the Kawais will become Japan’s first wrestling sister act to compete together in the Olympics since Icho and her older sister, Chiharu, took part in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew throws a pass in the first half against the Titans on Thursday night in Jacksonville, Florida.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew, defense shine as Jaguars clobber Titans
Minshew Mania is gaining momentum. Gardner Minshew threw two touchdown passes and should have had a third, Calais Campbell spearheaded another defensive gem and the Jacksonville Jaguars handled ...
Risako Kawai (top) battles China's Rong Ningning in the 57-kg final at the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Thursday.
Kawai captures third world crown
Risako Kawai defeated defending women’s 57-kg champion Rong Ningning of China on Thursday to capture the third world championship gold medal of her career. Kawai had booked her spot at next year...
Boxer Manny Pacquiao is seen in a February 2017 file photo.
Promoter Bob Arum urges Manny Pacquiao to fight Floyd Mayweather or retire
Veteran boxing promoter Bob Arum believes Manny Pacquiao should retire from the sport soon unless he can land a lucrative rematch with Floyd Mayweather. Arum, who promoted Pacquiao durin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yukako Kawai defeats North Korea's Rim Jong Sim in the women's 62-kg division bronze-medal match at the World Wrestling Championships on Friday in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. | KYODO

,