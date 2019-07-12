Ex-Toyota Verblitz player Ryota Kabashima admits to cocaine possession

Former Toyota Verblitz flyhalf Ryota Kabashima was released on bail of ¥2 million ($18,460) on Friday, after admitting to a charge of possessing cocaine.

“I am sorry for causing trouble to many people,” Kabashima, 28, who faces a charge of violating the Narcotics Control Law, said in front of a police station in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, where he had been detained.

The Nagoya District Court’s Okazaki Branch decided to grant Kabashima bail and dismissed an appeal by prosecutors. Toyota Motor Corp., which operates the team in the Top League, dismissed him as an employee on Thursday.

According to the indictment, he was in possession of about 1 gram of cocaine while in a taxi on April 10 in Toyota.

Kabashima had previously denied the charge, saying he “doesn’t remember,” according to police.