Temporary stands completed at Kamaishi's Rugby World Cup stadium

The construction of two temporary stands at the new rugby stadium in Kamaishi, northeastern Japan, has been completed ahead of this year’s Rugby World Cup, the operator of the facility said Wednesday.

Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium — the only newly constructed stadium for the tournament, which will be held at 12 venues across the country from September — was completed last July with a permanent seating capacity of 6,000. But two temporary stands, which accommodate just over 10,000 seats, have been installed for the two matches scheduled in the city, which was devastated by the earthquake-tsunami disaster in 2011.

Kamaishi, a city of approximately 35,000 residents in Iwate Prefecture, hopes to use the World Cup to showcase its recovery from the disaster. The stadium stands on land once home to a local elementary and junior high school ravaged by tsunami waves.

A large video screen system and other equipment will also be installed at the stadium, according to the operator.

Japan’s national team will face off against Fiji in Kamaishi on July 27 in the Pacific Nations Cup, one of the Brave Blossoms’ four warm-up games before they kick off their World Cup campaign on Sept. 20 in Tokyo against Russia.

During the first Rugby World Cup to be held in Asia, the stadium will stage two pool games, with Fiji taking on Uruguay on Sept. 25 and Namibia playing Canada on Oct. 13.