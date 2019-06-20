The Giants' Yoshihiro Maru whacks a two-run triple in the eighth inning against the Buffaloes on Thursday at Tokyo Dome. Yomiuri beat Orix 4-2. | KYODO

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Giants' Yoshihiro Maru spearheads comeback victory over Buffaloes

Kyodo

Two-time Central League MVP Yoshihiro Maru proved to be a one-man wrecking crew Thursday, driving in four runs in the Yomiuri Giants’ 4-2 come-from-behind interleague win over the Orix Buffaloes.

Maru tied the game 2-2 in the sixth inning off right-hander Kohei “K” Suzuki (1-4), who had limited the Giants to two walks and a single through five innings.

With two outs and pinch hitter Yasuhiro Yamamoto on base with a leadoff single, Maru hit a 1-1 fastball out to left that stayed just fair for his 12th home run of the season.

“To be honest, I thought it was going to slice foul, but I begged it to stay fair and it did what I asked,” Maru said of his opposite-field homer.

Maru, who made the final out of Wednesday’s loss to the Buffaloes, got another chance to make a difference in the eighth. After Suzuki issued a pair of two-out walks, right-handed reliever Taisuke Kondo entered to face the left-handed-hitting Maru.

Kondo got ahead in the count 0-2 when Maru fouled off a belt-high fastball. Kondo tried again with the same pitch and Maru drilled it off the right-field wall for a two-run triple.

Giants closer Kota Nakagawa surrendered two one-out singles in the ninth, but wrapped up his ninth save with a game-ending double play.

Yomiuri starter Toshiki Sakurai struck out 10 over six innings, but allowed two runs on five hits and two walks. He gave up the lead in the fifth inning on a leadoff single, a two-out walk and a two-run Koji Oshiro triple.

Hirokazu Sawamura (2-1), the Giants closer in 2015 and 2016, worked two solid innings of middle relief to earn the win.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras slugs a grand slam during the first inning against the White Sox at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. Contreras homered again in the third inning.
Willson Contreras powers Cubs past White Sox
Willson Contreras went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs pulled away for a 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night. Contreras clubbed a grand s...
Dominican Republic National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte speaks at a news conference about the recent nightclub shooting of former baseball player David Ortiz in Santo Domingo on Wednesday.
David Ortiz wasn't target of nightclub shooting, Dominican Republic lead prosecutor says
The Dominican Republic's lead prosecutor said on Wednesday that former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was not the target of a shooting in a nightclub in his hometown on June 9. Attorney Gen...
Chiba Lotte third baseman Brandon Laird connects on a home run during the sixth inning on Wednesday night at Mazda Stadium in Hiroshima. The Marines beat the Carp 6-3.
Daiki Iwashita, hard-hitting Marines too much for Carp
Daiki Iwashita took a three-hitter into the eighth inning and was backed by four home runs as the Chiba Lotte Marines beat the Hiroshima Carp 6-3 to clinch their interleague series. Iwash...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Giants' Yoshihiro Maru whacks a two-run triple in the eighth inning against the Buffaloes on Thursday at Tokyo Dome. Yomiuri beat Orix 4-2. | KYODO

, ,