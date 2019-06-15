Jaguares hammer Sunwolves in teams' season finale

The Sunwolves’ 2019 Super Rugby season came to a close Friday with a 52-10 defeat at the hands of the Jaguares at Buenos Aires’ Estadio Jose Amalfitani.

A yellow card to Semisi Masirewa and then injuries to both hookers meant the Sunwolves (2-14) played the entire second half with 14 players and the Jaguares, who had already clinched the South African Conference, took full advantage.

The visitors started brightly but the indiscipline that has blighted their season allowed the Jaguares (11-5) to make up for their lack of possession.

And the hosts made the most of the Sunwolves’ generosity with Santiago Carreras crossing in the corner in the 11th minute as the hosts cleverly mixed up their point of attack.

Both teams then struggled to exert authority for the next 17 minutes as defense was the order of the day, until the Sunwolves pulled out a cracker.

Conan O’Donnell did well to scoop up a loose pass and Gerhard van den Heever finished things off 50 meters downfield following a good chip and chase. With their heads up, the Sunwolves started putting some phases together but their good work was undone when a poor pass from Nathan Vella allowed Sebastian Cancelliere to pick off an easy intercept in the 33rd minute.

The Jaguares took a 21-10 lead into halftime.