The Jaguares' Guido Petti runs with the ball past the Sunwolves' Takuya Yamasawa (right) during a Super Rugby match on Friday in Buenos Aires. | AFP-JIJI

Rugby

Jaguares hammer Sunwolves in teams' season finale

KYODO

The Sunwolves’ 2019 Super Rugby season came to a close Friday with a 52-10 defeat at the hands of the Jaguares at Buenos Aires’ Estadio Jose Amalfitani.

A yellow card to Semisi Masirewa and then injuries to both hookers meant the Sunwolves (2-14) played the entire second half with 14 players and the Jaguares, who had already clinched the South African Conference, took full advantage.

The visitors started brightly but the indiscipline that has blighted their season allowed the Jaguares (11-5) to make up for their lack of possession.

And the hosts made the most of the Sunwolves’ generosity with Santiago Carreras crossing in the corner in the 11th minute as the hosts cleverly mixed up their point of attack.

Both teams then struggled to exert authority for the next 17 minutes as defense was the order of the day, until the Sunwolves pulled out a cracker.

Conan O’Donnell did well to scoop up a loose pass and Gerhard van den Heever finished things off 50 meters downfield following a good chip and chase. With their heads up, the Sunwolves started putting some phases together but their good work was undone when a poor pass from Nathan Vella allowed Sebastian Cancelliere to pick off an easy intercept in the 33rd minute.

The Jaguares took a 21-10 lead into halftime.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Brave Blossoms captain Michael Leitch runs during a workout in Tokyo this earlier this month.
Captain Michael Leitch says Brave Blossoms can make history at Rugby World Cup
Japan captain Michael Leitch warned that the Brave Blossoms will fear no one at this year's World Cup as the hosts target a place in the knockout stage for the first time. The New Zealan...
World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin (front, left), World Rugby COO Brett Gosper (front, second from left) and Rugby World Cup Organizing Committee President Fujio Mitarai (front, right) participate in a countdown event for the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Wednesday in Tokyo.
World Rugby confident JRFU strife won't impact World Cup
World Rugby bosses said Wednesday they are not concerned by the recent upheaval within the Japan Rugby Football Union and that it will not impact this year's World Cup. They also pledged...
Image Not Available
All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick signs with Top League's Kobelco Steelers
All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick, the 2014 World Rugby Player of the Year, has signed a deal with the Kobe Kobelco Steelers, the Top League team said Wednesday. Retallick will join the S...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Jaguares' Guido Petti runs with the ball past the Sunwolves' Takuya Yamasawa (right) during a Super Rugby match on Friday in Buenos Aires. | AFP-JIJI

, ,