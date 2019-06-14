FC Tokyo's Takefusa Kubo set to make Real Madrid move

Japan’s ascendant star playmaker Takefusa Kubo is set to depart FC Tokyo for a move to Spanish giant Real Madrid, sources close to the matter said Friday.

Just days after making his national team debut against El Salvador in a pre-Copa America friendly, the 18-year-old has agreed terms with Real Madrid with details to be announced in the near future.

On Thursday, Kubo took part in training with Hajime Moriyasu’s squad in San Paulo ahead of the 12-team tournament to be held between Friday and July 7, but left without speaking to reporters.

According to Spanish sports newspaper Marca, Kubo has been offered a €1 million salary and a five-year contract, with Real Madrid to pay a €2 million transfer fee to the Tokyo club.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-German were also rumored to be in the running to secure the services of Kubo, who is now free to move after turning 18 on June 4.

The attacking midfielder has been on a hot scoring streak recently the J. League first division, netting four goals across his last four games this season, but now has a chance to make a much bigger splash for one of the world’s most prestigious teams.

It will not be Kubo’s first taste of Spain, however, as the young prospect was invited to enter the Barcelona youth academy at age 9, earning him the nickname “Japanese Messi.”

His first Spanish stint ended in difficult circumstances as, following three seasons in the Barcelona system, he returned to Japan after the club was hit by a transfer ban for breaching FIFA rules on the recruitment of junior players from overseas.

Kubo is considered a likely selection for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, where the men’s soccer tournament will be contested by Under-23 teams with a limited number of overage players.