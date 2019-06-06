University of Florida's Abdul Hakim Sani Brown advances to 100-meter final at NCAA championships

University of Florida sophomore sprinter Abdul Hakim Sani Brown posted a wind-assisted 9.96-second time in the men’s 100-meter preliminaries at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Wednesday.

Despite being edged out by Texas Tech’s Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru and finishing second in the race in which all times were scratched due to a 2.4-meter per second tailwind, Sani Brown advanced to Friday’s final.

Times in races with tailwinds of 2 mps or more are not considered records.

“It’s a shame I made such a poor start. The last half of the race wasn’t so bad,” Sani Brown said.

Sani Brown clocked a personal best 9.99 in May to close to within 0.01 second of the national record held by Yoshihide Kiryu, the only other runner from Japan to break the 10-second barrier.