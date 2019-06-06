More Sports / Track & Field

University of Florida's Abdul Hakim Sani Brown advances to 100-meter final at NCAA championships

Kyodo

AUSTIN, TEXAS - University of Florida sophomore sprinter Abdul Hakim Sani Brown posted a wind-assisted 9.96-second time in the men’s 100-meter preliminaries at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Wednesday.

Despite being edged out by Texas Tech’s Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru and finishing second in the race in which all times were scratched due to a 2.4-meter per second tailwind, Sani Brown advanced to Friday’s final.

Times in races with tailwinds of 2 mps or more are not considered records.

“It’s a shame I made such a poor start. The last half of the race wasn’t so bad,” Sani Brown said.

Sani Brown clocked a personal best 9.99 in May to close to within 0.01 second of the national record held by Yoshihide Kiryu, the only other runner from Japan to break the 10-second barrier.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara is helped off the ice after getting hit in the face with the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday in St. Louis. It's not clear if he'll be available for Game 5.
Blues wearing down Bruins in battle of attrition
Twice the Boston Bruins have been forced to finish a Stanley Cup Final game down a defenseman. The St. Louis Blues won each time. That's not a coincidence. Wearing out opponents ...
New Zealand's Kane Williamson bats against Bangladesh in a Cricket World Cup match on Wednesday in London.
New Zealand defeats Bangladesh in drama-filled Cricket World Cup match
Two unforced run out errors scarred Bangladesh's loss to New Zealand in their drama-filled Cricket World Cup match on Wednesday at the Oval. At the center of both was Mushfiqur Rahim, th...
New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell speaks to reporters at the team's training facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Tuesday.
Cops say women vanished with Le'Veon Bell's jewelry worth $500,000
Authorities say two female acquaintances vanished with more than half a million dollars in jewelry from star NFL running back Le'Veon Bell's Florida home. Hollywood police say Bell retur...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

University of Florida sprinter Abdul Hakim Sani Brown runs a wind-assisted 9.96-second 100 meters at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. | KYODO

, ,