Melbourne Victory's Keisuke Honda leaving A-League after season

Former Japan national team star Keisuke Honda has said he will leave Australia’s A-League at the end of this season, Fox Sports reported Friday.

“I still don’t decide where I will play next year,” he was quoted as saying. “But I knew that I would stay for just (one) year so I hope no one is surprised, no one disappointed.”

The 32-year-old signed a deal with Melbourne Victory until the end of May after retiring from the national team following the World Cup in Russia last summer.

Honda has since stated interest in playing for Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.