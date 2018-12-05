Takeshi Inoue to face Jaime Munguia for WBO super welterweight belt

Takeshi Inoue will challenge Mexico’s Jaime Munguia for the WBO world super welterweight belt on Jan. 26, his gym said Wednesday.

Inoue, ranked No. 3, will be making his first world title challenge in just his second fight outside Japan.

With a record of 13-0-1 including seven knockouts, the 29-year-old aims to prevent a third successful title defense by Munguia, 22, who has knocked out 26 opponents on his way to a 31-0 record.

“Fighting for a world title is something I’ve dreamed about. I’m really excited. With this fight, I can accomplish something people said was impossible,” Inoue said. “(Munguia is) a strong fighter with good punching, stamina and technique, but I can match him.”

The fight is likely to be held in Houston, Texas, but a venue has yet to be decided.

Inoue most recently fought in April, beating former Japanese super welterweight titleholder Yuki Nonaka by unanimous decision.