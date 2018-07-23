Japanese men finish 15th at Rugby World Cup Sevens
Kameli Soejima avoids a tackle by a Kenyan player to score a try during their Rugby World Cup Sevens match on Sunday at AT&T Park in San Francisco. | KYODO

Japanese men finish 15th at Rugby World Cup Sevens

Kyodo

SAN FRANCISCO – The Japan men’s team finished 15th at the Rugby World Cup Sevens on Sunday following a 26-14 win over Kenya in their final match of the tournament.

Ryota Kano, Josefa Lilidamu, Kameli Soejima and Jone Naikabula scored tries for Japan in the match at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Japan lost 26-20 to Russia earlier in the day to miss out on a place in the 13th/14th place playoff.

Reigning champion New Zealand secured back-to-back trophies by beating England 33-12 in the championship final.

Japan fell out of title contention after losing to two-time champion Fiji 35-10 in the round of 16 on Friday. Following the loss, they entered the challenge phase of the tournament to determine the ninth through 16th placings.

The Japan women’s team on Saturday finished 10th following a 31-5 defeat to England.

New Zealand also won a second-straight women’s championship after beating France 29-0 in the final.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Image Not Available
Rugby World Cup receives record number of applications for volunteer program
Japan Rugby 2019 announced Monday that it has received over 38,000 applications for the volunteer program for next year's Rugby World Cup. "Over 38,000 people across Japan applied for th...
British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton is seen in a July 2017 file photo.
British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton retires at age 29
British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton has retired from rugby union at the age of 29, admitting defeat in his battle against chronic injury. Flanker Warburton, who won 74 Wales ca...
The Sunwolves' Kazuki Himeno is tackled by the Reds' Alex Mafi in Super Rugby action on Friday night in Brisbane, Australia.
Sunwolves optimistic despite tough season
The Sunwolves entered their third season in Super Rugby with a lofty goal of finishing in the top five in the standings. However, the team had a league-worst 3-13 record in the 2018 camp...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kameli Soejima avoids a tackle by a Kenyan player to score a try during their Rugby World Cup Sevens match on Sunday at AT&T Park in San Francisco. | KYODO

, , , ,