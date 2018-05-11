Giants star Tomoyuki Sugano records second shutout of season

Tomoyuki Sugano threw his second shutout of the season as the Yomiuri Giants beat the Chunichi Dragons 6-0 on Friday.

Sugano (4-2) allowed five hits, while striking out 13 and walking one. The right-hander, who won last season’s Sawamura Award, has not allowed a run in 27 straight innings.

“I’m not really a strikeout pitcher, and my approach was no different than it always is,” Sugano said. “But I sure was getting tired as the game went along.”

Hisayoshi Chono opened the scoring in the second inning off Shinnosuke Ogasawara (1-3) at Tokyo Dome. With one out following Alex Guerrero’s leadoff double and a Casey McGehee single, Chono doubled into the left field corner to make it 2-0.

Naouki Yoshikawa plated Giants catcher Seiji Kobayashi with a two-out single in the fifth to make it a 3-0 game, and Sugano sealed the game by pitching out of a two-on, no-out jam in the seventh.

Yota Kyoda, last year’s Central League Rookie of the Year, singled and Zoilo Almonte doubled. But Sugano got cleanup hitter Dayan Viciedo on a fly to short, and struck out the next two hitters.

As he wrapped up the inning with a swinging third strike, Sugano bounded off the mound, pumping his fist.

“The only thing I wanted was a shutout,” he said. “A shutout is something special.”

Dragons manager Shigekazu Mori said, “When you’re facing Sugano, it’s no easy task to score.”

McGehee put the game to bed in the eighth with his fourth home run, a three-run shot that scored Kazuma Okamoto and Guerrero.

Carp 14, Tigers 1

At Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium, Kris Johnson (3-2) allowed a run in seven innings and Hiroshima hammered Hanshin lefty Atsushi Nomi (0-2) for nine runs over four innings.

Ryosuke Kikuchi and Xavier Batsista each homered twice and started the onslaught with one-out, first-inning solo homers.

Swallows 7, BayStars 3

At Yokohama Stadium, Naomichi Nishiura went 5-for-5 and scored three runs, while Wladimir Balentien and Tetsuto Yamada homered to back Tokyo Yakult’s David Buchanan (4-1) in a win over Yokohama.

The BayStars’ Neftali Soto went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Marines 12, Lions 3

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Chiba Lotte demolished Seibu’s Yasuo Sano (0-1) in his season debut.

The lefty allowed seven runs on six hits, two walks and a hit batsman in 1-2/3 innings as the league-leading Lions lost their third straight.

Eagles 5, Buffaloes 2

At Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, Toshiaki Imae broke a seventh-inning, 2-2 tie with an RBI single, and Tohoku Rakuten lefty Wataru Karashima (1-3) held Orix to two runs over six innings to earn the win.

Fighters 5, Hawks 4 (11)

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Hokkaido Nippon Ham’s Brandon Laird decided a game in which all nine runs scored on home runs with his 11th-inning solo shot off Fukuoka SoftBank rookie Seigi Tanaka (0-1).