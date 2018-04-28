Yu Darvish strikes out eight Brewers, gets no-decision

Yu Darvish struck out eight over six strong innings but missed out on his first win with the Chicago Cubs, who took advantage of a costly Milwaukee Brewers fielding error to pull off a 3-2 victory on Friday.

Chicago shortstop Addison Russell led off the seventh with an infield single off Dan Jennings (2-1) and came around to score the eventual game-winning run on a two-out error by shortstop Eric Sogard, who failed to field a Javier Baez grounder cleanly.

At Wrigley Field, Darvish limited the damage to an unearned run and yielded just three hits and two walks to the 24 batters he faced. He exited with his team holding a 2-1 lead, but the Brewers tied the game in the top of the seventh.

It was Darvish’s fifth start of the season, and he is still winless with three no-decisions and two losses.

“The Cubs won in the end and I’m happy enough that I took part in that win. I want to be humble by doing what I can (for the team) and taking one day at a time,” Darvish said.

The 31-year-old also doubled in the fifth. Darvish, who got his first hit with the Cubs using a Shohei Ohtani model bat, tripped rounding second base and joked that next time he will ask the Los Angeles Angels rookie for a pair of Ohtani model cleats.