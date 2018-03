David Silva bags two goals as Manchester City inches closer to title

David Silva underlined his importance to Manchester City’s impending title success with both goals on Monday in the 2-0 Premier League win over Stoke City.

The Spaniard put City ahead in the 10th minute, finishing off a move of stunning simplicity with a confident strike from a Raheem Sterling low cross.

Stoke, next to bottom in the table, showed plenty of endeavor but City was always in charge and Silva doubled the advantage five minutes after the break, converting after a swift exchange with Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus.

Pep Guardiola’s City is 16 points clear of second-place Manchester United and needs just its more wins from its remaining eight games to be sure of the title.