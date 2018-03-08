Man City suffers rare home defeat, reaches Champions League quarterfinals on aggregate

Manchester City advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals despite suffering its first home defeat in over a year, going through 5-2 on aggregate after a 2-1 defeat by Swiss champion Basel on Wednesday.

City won the first leg 4-0 and unsurprisingly their manager Pep Guardiola chose to leave key players on the bench with none of Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero or goalkeeper Ederson featuring in the game.

The evening began positively for Guardiola’s side, unbeaten in its last 12 Champions League home matches, when Brazilian Gabriel Jesus put the hosts ahead in the eighth minute.

Basel, backed by an impressively vocal traveling support, was clearly determined to restore pride, though, and it drew level nine minutes later when Mohamed Elyounoussi buried the ball in the bottom corner from just inside the area.

Runaway Premier League leader City was content to play its trademark possession football but Basel’s endeavors were rewarded in the 72nd minute when, after excellent work from Elyounoussi, Michael Lang blasted past Claudio Bravo at the near post.

City’s last home defeat came in December, 2016 against Chelsea.