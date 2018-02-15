Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 6: Silver and Smiles

It’s Nao or never for speed skating gold.
Japan’s silver streak continued Wednesday with Ayumu Hirano in the men’s half pipe and Nao Kodaira in the women’s speed skating 1000m event. In what has been a recurring theme this winter, Dutch skater Jorien ter Mors bested Kodaira and Miho Takagi in a surprise upset, setting up Sunday’s 500m sprint as one of Japan’s last chances for gold in Pyeongchang. Kodaira insists she’s ready for the challenge.
Fans at the Kwandong Hockey Centre had reason to smile, after women’s hockey clobbered the beleaguered Korean squad for their first victory in the event since the 1998 Nagano games.
Snowboarder Ayumu Hirano takes silver in men’s halfpipe behind Shaun White
Ayumu Hirano wins his second straight Olympic silver medal in the men’s snowboarding halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Games after the U.S.’s Shaun White denies him gold in his final run.
Yuzuru Hanyu participates in 40-minute practice
Yuzuru Hanyu on Wednesday went through his third official practice since arriving for the Pyeongchang Games.
Nao Kodaira, Miho Takagi collect silver, bronze in women’s 1,000
Dutch skater Jorien ter Mors bounced back spectacularly from an injury-plagued season by claiming a gold medal in the Olympic women’s 1,000 meters at the Gangneung Oval on Wednesday, ahead of Nao Kodaira and Miho Takagi.
Smile Japan records first-ever Olympic victory by trouncing combined Korea squad
Smile Japan scored a historic victory with a 4-1 triumph over Korea on Wednesday in their final Group B preliminary-round game at Kwandong Hockey Centre. Japan had lost 12 straight Olympic contests going back to the 1998 Nagano Games before notching the win.
Akito Watabe earns second consecutive Nordic combined silver medal
