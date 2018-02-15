Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 6: Silver and Smiles
Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford compete in the pair skating short program of the figure skating event. | AFP-JIJI

/

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 6: Silver and Smiles

It’s Nao or never for speed skating gold.

Japan’s silver streak continued Wednesday with Ayumu Hirano in the men’s half pipe and Nao Kodaira in the women’s speed skating 1000m event. In what has been a recurring theme this winter, Dutch skater Jorien ter Mors bested Kodaira and Miho Takagi in a surprise upset, setting up Sunday’s 500m sprint as one of Japan’s last chances for gold in Pyeongchang. Kodaira insists she’s ready for the challenge.

Fans at the Kwandong Hockey Centre had reason to smile, after women’s hockey clobbered the beleaguered Korean squad for their first victory in the event since the 1998 Nagano games.

Snowboarder Ayumu Hirano takes silver in men’s halfpipe behind Shaun White

Ayumu Hirano wins his second straight Olympic silver medal in the men’s snowboarding halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Games after the U.S.’s Shaun White denies him gold in his final run.

Ayumu Hirano competes in the men
Ayumu Hirano competes in the men’s halfpipe final at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Wednesday. | AP

Yuzuru Hanyu participates in 40-minute practice

Yuzuru Hanyu on Wednesday went through his third official practice since arriving for the Pyeongchang Games.

Yuzuru Hanyu works out on the practice rink at Gangneung Ice Arena on Wednesday.
Yuzuru Hanyu works out on the practice rink at Gangneung Ice Arena on Wednesday. | KYODO

Nao Kodaira, Miho Takagi collect silver, bronze in women’s 1,000

Dutch skater Jorien ter Mors bounced back spectacularly from an injury-plagued season by claiming a gold medal in the Olympic women’s 1,000 meters at the Gangneung Oval on Wednesday, ahead of Nao Kodaira and Miho Takagi.

Nao Kodaira skates in the women
Nao Kodaira skates in the women’s 1,000-meter final on Wednesday evening. Kodaira captured the silver medal. | KYODO

Smile Japan records first-ever Olympic victory by trouncing combined Korea squad

Smile Japan scored a historic victory with a 4-1 triumph over Korea on Wednesday in their final Group B preliminary-round game at Kwandong Hockey Centre. Japan had lost 12 straight Olympic contests going back to the 1998 Nagano Games before notching the win.

Japan
Japan’s Hanae Kubo celebrates her first-period goal against Korea on Wednesday. | REUTERS

Akito Watabe earns second consecutive Nordic combined silver medal

Akito Watabe competes in the Nordic combined men
Akito Watabe competes in the Nordic combined men’s individual normal hill 10-km cross-country event at the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre on Wednesday. Watabe earned the silver medal. | REUTERS

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: The day in pictures

Austria
Austria’s Janine Flock takes part in the women’s skeleton training session at the Olympic Sliding Centre. | AFP-JIJI
North Korea
North Korea’s Ryom Tae Ok competes in the pair skating short program of the figure skating event. | AFP-JIJI
North Korean cheerleaders sing as the Alpine Skiing Women
North Korean cheerleaders sing as the Alpine Skiing Women’s Slalom was cancelled due to weather conditions at the Jeongseon Alpine Center. | AFP-JIJI
A multi-exposure picture shows Germany
A multi-exposure picture shows Germany’s Alexander Gassner in his men’s skeleton training session at the Olympic Sliding Centre. | AFP-JIJI
Canada
Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford compete in the pair skating short program of the figure skating event. | AFP-JIJI
Japan
Japan’s Yoshida Chinami, left, and Suzuki Yumi sweeps ice during their women’s curling match against the United States. | AP
A man impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures as he stands before North Korean cheerleaders attending the Unified Korean ice hockey game against Japan.
A man impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures as he stands before North Korean cheerleaders attending the Unified Korean ice hockey game against Japan. | AFP-JIJI
Shaun White, of the United States, jumps during the men
Shaun White, of the United States, jumps during the men’s halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park. | AP
Sweden
Sweden’s gold medallist Stina Nilsson cries of joy on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women’s cross country sprint classic at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza. | AFP-JIJI
Vladimir Zografski of Bulgaria waits to take his training jump as part of the men’s large hill individual training session at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre.
Vladimir Zografski of Bulgaria waits to take his training jump as part of the men’s large hill individual training session at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. | REUTERS

Davide Bresadola of Italy trains at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre.
Davide Bresadola of Italy trains at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. | REUTERS
Drummers perform prior to the women
Drummers perform prior to the women’s ice hockey match between Sweden and Switzerland. | REUTERS
Members of the Poland squad during training for a men
Members of the Poland squad during training for a men’s speed skating event. | REUTERS

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: Links we like

Who to watch on Day 7

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

TOPSHOT - US Shaun White reacts after competing in run 1 of the final of the men's snowboard halfpipe at the Phoenix Park during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 14, 2018 in Pyeongchang. / AFP PHOTO / Martin BUREAU

, , ,