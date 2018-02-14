Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 5: Surprises and stiff competition

Team Japan’s speedskaters suffered another unexpected blow Tuesday after it was announced that Kei Saito had withdrawn from competition after testing positive for a banned substance. Saito denied that doping was intentional, but he has accepted the provisional suspension and left the Olympic village to minimize the “disturbance” to his teammates.
Japan’s remaining medal hopes rest with underdogs: Ayumu Hirano in the men’s halfpipe, Nao Kodaira in the ultra-competitive 1000m women’s speedskating event, and even Yuzuru Hanyu, whose projected finish in men’s figure skating has been downgraded to silver by one analytics firm.
But anything can happen.
Speedskater Kei Saito fails doping test at Pyeongchang Olympics
In a statement, the 21-year-old member of the short track speed skating team denied intentionally doping.
Chloe Kim lives up to hype with halfpipe victory
Gold medal already in hand and Olympic dream fully realized, Chloe Kim could have turned her third and final run in the women’s snowboarding final into a victory lap. Only she didn’t.
Ayumu Hirano and Shaun White easily qualify for men’s halfpipe final
U.S. snowboard great Shaun White began his bid for a third Olympic gold in convincing style, easily separating himself at the top of qualifying for the men’s halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Tuesday.
Canada trounces Finland, remains unbeaten
Highlight summaryThe Canadians are playing on their favorite stage at the Olympics, and their top line — captain Marie-Philip Poulin, Megan Agosta and Melodie Daoust — is peaking at just the right time.
Natalie Geisenberger retains Olympic luge title
Natalie Geisenberger refuses to call herself the best women’s luge athlete ever. The history books may do it for her. Germany has yet another Olympic gold medalist, after Geisenberger prevailed in the women’s luge final on Tuesday — her second consecutive title
Norway’s Johannes Hoesfolt Klaebo triumphs in men’s sprint classic
Johannes Hoesfolt Klaebo powered to a stunning victory in the men’s sprint classic on Tuesday to claim another cross-country gold medal for Norway with a dominant performance in the final.
