Former NPB star pitcher, manager Senichi Hoshino dies at 70

Senichi Hoshino, the last Japanese manager of New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka and a Hall of Famer, has died, the Rakuten Eagles said Saturday. He was 70.

Hoshino, the vice chairman of the Pacific League’s Eagles and a former star pitcher of the Central League’s Chunichi Dragons, died Thursday after battling pancreatic cancer, the Eagles said.

He joined the Dragons out of Meiji University in 1969 and won a Sawamura Award as the most impressive starting pitcher in 1974, posting a 146-121 record with 34 saves in his 14-year career with the team.

Despite being a larger-than-life character as a pitcher, Hoshino found his real calling as a manager, winning four league pennants with three different teams, the Dragons, the Hanshin Tigers and the Eagles.

Hoshino managed the Eagles for four years from 2011 and led the club to their first league pennant and Japan Series championship in 2013 with Tanaka, then the team’s ace pitcher. Tanaka posted a 24-0 record that season before joining the Yankees.

Hoshino also managed the Japanese national team for the 2008 Beijing Olympics and was inducted into Japan’s Baseball Hall of Fame last year.