Ski jumper Junshiro Kobayashi places second in qualifying for World Cup event
Junshiro Kobayashi competes during the qualification round for the Four Hills Tournament on Friday in Oberstdorf, Germany. | GETTY / VIA KYODO

/

Ski jumper Junshiro Kobayashi places second in qualifying for World Cup event

KYODO

OBERSTDORFGERMANY – Junshiro Kobayashi set himself up for a potential second World Cup win this season, when he took second place Friday in a qualifier.

Kobayashi jumped 133.0 meters and totaled 142.1 points, finishing behind Germany’s Richard Freitag. Kobayashi is looking for his second World Cup victory after a November win in Wisla, Poland.

“Since it’s been a while since my last jump, I thought I could fly well,” Kobayashi said. “I wonder if it was a good jump?”

Ryoyu Kobayashi, Noriaki Kasai and Taku Takeuchi also qualified for Saturday’s main event.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Junshiro Kobayashi competes during the qualification round for the Four Hills Tournament on Friday in Oberstdorf, Germany. | GETTY / VIA KYODO

,