Women's World Cup teams in Auckland said they were shocked but safe after a deadly shooting in the center of the New Zealand city on the opening day of the tournament on Thursday.

A gunman opened fire at a building site just hours before the opening game at Eden Park between co-host New Zealand and Norway. Two people, plus the shooter, were dead and six were wounded.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the showpiece match would go ahead as scheduled but the incident left teams rattled with at least one squad staying nearby.