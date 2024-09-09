Scenes from 11 days of thrilling competition, in which Japan bagged 14 gold medals, 10 silver and 17 bronze in a Games that IPC President Andrew Parsons dubbed the "start of the inclusion revolution."

Performers during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Parlympics in sight of the Obelisk of Luxor on the Place de la Concorde in Paris on Aug. 28. | POOL VIA REUTERS

Alexis Ramonet of France falls during the preliminary wheelchair basketball game against Britain on Sept. 2. | REUTERS

Djelika Diallo of France celebrates during the semifinal of women's taekwondo K44 -65kg. | REUTERS

An athlete's prosthetic leg is seen during training ahead of the morning competition session in Nanterre, France on Sept. 1. | REUTERS

Howon Jeong of South Korea in action against Daniel Michel of Australia during the gold medal match of men's individual boccia BC3 on Sept. 2. | REUTERS

Japan’s Takayuki Suzuki in action during the men’s 100 Freestyle at Paris La Defense Arena on Aug. 30. | REUTERS

Maxime Carabin of Belgium in action during Heat 2 of the men’s 100m T52 at the Stade de France, on the outskirts of Paris, on Thursday. | REUTERS

Brazil’s Ricardo Alves Steinmetz (left) fights for the ball with Argentina’s Angel Deldo Garcia during a blind football men’s semifinal match at the Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris on Thursday. | AFP-Jiji

British javelin thrower Daniel Pembroke celebrates after setting a new world record and winning gold in the men’s F13 final on Thursday at the Stade de France, outside Paris. Great Britain placed second in the medal table with 49 golds. | REUTERS

Kazakhstan's Raushan Koishibayeva competes in the women's para powerlifting up to 73kg gold final on Saturday | AFP-JIJI

Patryk Chojnowski of Poland celebrates after winning gold against Lian Hao of China in the men's table tennis singles | REUTERS

Yu Qinquan and Yu Deyi of China in action against Brazil during the goalball final for the bronze medal. | REUTERS

The bronze medal match for sitting volleyball between Germany and Egypt | REUTERS

Ewoud Vromant of Belgium in action during the final of the men's track cycling C2 3000m individual pursuit | REUTERS

India's Ravi Rongali competes in the men's shot put F40 athletic event on Sept. 1. | AFP-JIJI

Daisuke Ikezaki during the wheelchair rugby semifinal against Australia on Sept. 1. | REUTERS

From left: Bronze medalist Marlene van Gansewinkel, gold medalist Fleur Jong and silver medalist Kimberly Alkemade, from the Netherlands, celebrate after the women's 100m T64 final. | AFP-JIJI

Wafae El Azzab of Morocco during the final of the women's up to 45 kg powerlifting on Sept. 4. | REUTERS

French singer Santa was one of a number of artists to perform in the 2024 Paris Paralympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI