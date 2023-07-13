Newsflash: We are not on track to achieve “sustainable development.”

Halfway through 2023 — the midpoint along the path toward the sustainable development goals, launched under the auspices of the United Nations in 2015 as guideposts to a better world by the end of this decade — the world is way off target.

This is not the first time it will have missed, by the way. International development types will recall that the “millennium” development goals laid out in 2000 as guideposts for 2015 were mostly missed too.