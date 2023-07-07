It has been a year since a disgruntled man killed former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a political rally in the city of Nara.

In that time, Abe’s foreign and domestic policy legacy has been debated as he was a towering figure in Japanese politics, having served as prime minister for nearly nine years across two separate terms.

During his tenure, he oversaw several significant foreign and domestic policy accomplishments but also faced significant challenges and criticisms.