It has been a year since a disgruntled man killed former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a political rally in the city of Nara.
In that time, Abe’s foreign and domestic policy legacy has been debated as he was a towering figure in Japanese politics, having served as prime minister for nearly nine years across two separate terms.
During his tenure, he oversaw several significant foreign and domestic policy accomplishments but also faced significant challenges and criticisms.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.