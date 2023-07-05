  • The U.S. seeks to thaw ties with China and find common ground on global issues with Janet Yellen's first visit to the country as the head of the U.S. Treasury. Her planned trip follows a similar visit two weeks ago by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. | REUTERS
Nearly two weeks after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing for intensive talks to stop the dangerous downward spiral of the U.S.-China relationship, the first fruits of the accord appeared with the announcement that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would make a four-day visit to China starting Thursday.

In a possibly coordinated move, the Chinese Communist Party last Saturday announced the appointment of Pan Gongsheng, who has been deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China for over a decade, as the bank’s party secretary, a move The Wall Street Journal called a prelude to his becoming governor.

“My hope in traveling to China is to re-establish contact,” Ms. Yellen said in an interview program last week, before the formal announcement of her trip. “There are a new group of leaders, we need to get to know one another.”

