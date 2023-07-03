The future of preventive medicine may depend on the continued health of Leroy Hood’s brain.

In a decades-long career, he’s achieved momentous strides in decoding the molecular-level workings of the human body and revealing possible early indicators of disease. The goal, he told me, is to diagnose chronic diseases early — before people develop symptoms. “Suppose you didn’t have to get cancer or diabetes or you didn’t have to get heart disease,” he said.

His goal looks a lot like the promise Elizabeth Holmes made about predicting and preventing disease. She never got anywhere near those big claims before her company collapsed and she was convicted of fraud.