  • AI tools are being developed to detect and map plastic objects at sea for collection and cleanup. | AFP-JIJI
Seemingly overnight, we’ve ended up coexisting with artificial intelligence.

It’s making spoof photos of the pope, scaring the stock market with fake explosions and helping us with our emotional issues. But some are wondering whether there are better uses for the technology:

“Can we get some a.i. to pick plastic out of the ocean or do all the robots need to be screenwriters?” — Matt Somerstein (@MPSomerstein) May 18.

