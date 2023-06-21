  • U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's recent visit to China is an important first step to re-establishing dialogue between Washington and Beijing to decrease the chances of a conflict breaking out. | REUTERS
Deep mistrust, dysfunction and dissonance characterize the current U.S.-China relationship.

This is bad news as a negative spiral in relations has the potential to intentionally or unintentionally descend into a kinetic conflict that could have consequential ramifications for Japan and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

