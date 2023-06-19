Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, is signaling a willingness to make a new nuclear deal with the West, but on terms that would allow the Islamic Republic to maintain its nuclear threat. The U.S. shouldn’t fall for the trap.

Rather, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration should step up implementation of existing economic sanctions and rally European allies to impose even tighter restraints on the regime in Tehran.

Iran’s state media recently reported Khamenei as saying, “There is nothing wrong with the agreement (with the West), but the infrastructure of our nuclear industry should not be touched.” The implication is that Iran should be given relief from economic sanctions but allowed to keep the equipment it has developed in racing toward the enrichment of weapons-grade uranium over the past two years.