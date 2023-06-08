Three years after China imposed a wide-ranging national security law on Hong Kong, the city looks like it has returned to normality, with its crammed malls and restaurants.

The riots of 2019 are unlikely to be on the shoppers’ minds. But the lives of all 7 million Hong Kongers have been affected by the new political order.

According to Hong Kong government figures, 10,279 individuals were arrested in relation to the 2019 protests, of which 2,899 were charged with offenses such as rioting, wounding, illegal assembly and arson by the end of last October. About 250 people were arrested under the controversial law and 29 convicted. More than 6,000 people were not charged after investigations regarding them concluded.