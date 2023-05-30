  • Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone meets U.S. President Ronald Reagan in Tokyo in November 1983. Earlier that year, at a G7 summit, Nakasone helped to heal a rift between Reagan and French President Francois Mitterrand. | KYODO
In the seven times that Japan hosted the Group of Seven leaders’ summit — with the latest held in Hiroshima earlier this month — Tokyo has made some significant contributions.

One was at the Williamsburg summit, held in Virginia in the United States in May 1983, exactly 40 years ago.

Western countries at the time had been facing challenges posed by the Soviet Union, and there was a widening rift between the U.S. and France.

