In the seven times that Japan hosted the Group of Seven leaders’ summit — with the latest held in Hiroshima earlier this month — Tokyo has made some significant contributions.
One was at the Williamsburg summit, held in Virginia in the United States in May 1983, exactly 40 years ago.
Western countries at the time had been facing challenges posed by the Soviet Union, and there was a widening rift between the U.S. and France.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.