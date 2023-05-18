  • The Western powers are slowly beginning to realize that the real risk of escalation in Europe comes from Ukraine having insufficient means to defend itself. | UKRAINIAN GROUND FORCES / VIA REUTERS
    The Western powers are slowly beginning to realize that the real risk of escalation in Europe comes from Ukraine having insufficient means to defend itself. | UKRAINIAN GROUND FORCES / VIA REUTERS

As the war in Ukraine grinds on and the barbarism of Vladimir Putin’s forces grows more ghastly taboos about which weapons systems should be given Ukraine for its defense have gradually broken down.

It finally seems to be dawning on Western powers that the real escalation risk comes from Ukraine having insufficient means to defend itself.

That logic has informed Britain’s stance from the start of the war and continues. Earlier this year, the U.K. became the first country to send battle tanks to Ukraine. Last week, Britain announced it had dispensed with another taboo, sending long-range missiles to Ukraine.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW