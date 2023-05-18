As the war in Ukraine grinds on and the barbarism of Vladimir Putin’s forces grows more ghastly taboos about which weapons systems should be given Ukraine for its defense have gradually broken down.

It finally seems to be dawning on Western powers that the real escalation risk comes from Ukraine having insufficient means to defend itself.

That logic has informed Britain’s stance from the start of the war and continues. Earlier this year, the U.K. became the first country to send battle tanks to Ukraine. Last week, Britain announced it had dispensed with another taboo, sending long-range missiles to Ukraine.