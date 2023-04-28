  • Less than a day after he was let go by Fox News, Tucker Carlson had job offers from two different Russian propaganda outlets. | REUTERS
    Less than a day after he was let go by Fox News, Tucker Carlson had job offers from two different Russian propaganda outlets. | REUTERS

Has this ever happened to any leading U.S. television personality? Less than 24 hours after being ditched by Fox News, TV host Tucker Carlson had job offers from two different Russian propaganda outlets:

“We’ll happily offer you a job if you wish to carry on as presenter and host,” Vladimir Solovyov, a prime-time host on state-owned Channel One, wrote on his Telegram channel. “Tucker, come join us. You don’t have to be afraid of taking the piss out of Biden here.”

The RT propaganda channel, for its part, tweeted an invitation for Carlson to join and “question more.”

