President Joe Biden has announced his re-election bid.

Still, a lot of Democratic voters are telling pollsters they wish he wouldn’t. To the extent that voters are wary of having a president in his 80s, their discomfort is understandable. But if it’s a question of how Biden has done handling the job of president, Democrats should cheer up about their likely nominee.

Biden’s challenge throughout his presidency has been to make good on two very different promises he laid out in 2020: to restore normal government following the chaos of Donald Trump’s presidency and to govern as a mainstream Democrat in a party that has become increasingly liberal over the last decade. For the most part, he has found ways to walk that line.