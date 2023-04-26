Brace for the flood.
Confirmation that it is finally surpassing China in population has spurred analyses proclaiming that India’s time has come. Typical is economist Nouriel Roubini’s comment in the Guardian earlier this year that “India is poised to become the world’s most important country in the medium term.”
The claim is backstopped by growth forecasts that exceed that of China, the increasingly powerful grip that Prime Minister Narendra Modi exercises over domestic politics and his assertive and ambitious foreign policy. Collectively, supporters argue, they secure New Delhi’s place in the global leadership.
