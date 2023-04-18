For Japan, which is not a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, the Group of Seven (G7) has offered a valuable opportunity to exercise global leadership ever since the group held its first summit as the Group of Six (G6) nearly five decades ago.

As chair of the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May, Japan must take a step forward from the path the G7 has taken as an economic summit toward making specific contributions to global security by cooperating with NATO while involving the so-called Global South — a loose grouping of countries in Africa and Latin America, and the developing countries of Asia.

G7 as an economic summit