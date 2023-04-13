  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida talk before a meeting in New Delhi on March 20. | REUTERS
With Japan set to host the Group of Seven summit in May in the atomic-bombed city of Hiroshima, abolishing nuclear weapons will be one of the key agenda items, alongside various other issues.

The most pressing issue will be for G7 leaders to show their commitment to uniting and continuing to support Ukraine. However, the ties among G7 nations and the group’s global influence are not necessarily self-evident. Japan must make efforts to demonstrate these.

Growing significance of G7

