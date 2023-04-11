When you first glide into Horizon Worlds, the virtual reality app from Meta Platforms, you’re greeted with a vivid cityscape and portals into worlds with labels like “adventure” and “comedy.”

On a recent visit to the adventure world, I zoomed around a town in the Wild West toting a Colt single-action army revolver and occasionally trading shots with three other avatars dashing between a saloon and a bank. The avatars sported sun glasses and multicolored hair, but were sans legs, a limitation Meta doesn’t appear to have solved yet.

There were at least a dozen of these cartoon torsos floating around the Soapstone Comedy Club. This zone felt more active, with avatars standing in groups and making small talk about their kids or life in the real world.