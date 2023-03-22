Pyeongtaek, South Korea – Fumio Kishida just made an unannounced trip to Kyiv.
Although the administration has been toying with the idea for some time now, the Japanese prime minister finally made the trek, taking a detour following his visit to India and traveling to Ukraine via Poland rather than returning home.
In Kyiv, Kishida held a series of negotiations with Ukrainian officials focused on supporting the defense of Ukraine, pledges for aiding postwar reconstruction of the country and advancing bilateral ties. It culminated with a joint statement between Kishida and that nation’s leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressing Russia’s invasion and providing a roadmap for Japan-Ukraine cooperation.
