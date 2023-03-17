  • Prime Minster Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol give a joint news conference during summit talks in Tokyo on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG
On March 16, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol paid his first visit to Tokyo since taking office.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warmly welcomed his counterpart from Seoul. The two leaders held their summit, gave a joint news conference and enjoyed a dinner that included omurice (omelet rice), a favorite of Yoon’s.

What happened to the once hopelessly tumultuous Japan-South Korea relations? The following are some very personal and tentative observations.

