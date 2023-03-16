Precisely how far China will go in supporting Russia has been one of the most important questions of the war in Ukraine.

On Feb. 20, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that China may soon provide arms (“lethal support”) to Moscow. But then, on Feb. 24 — the anniversary of Russia’s invasion — China released a position paper calling for a political settlement to end the conflict, tellingly omitting any mention of its “no-limits partnership” with Russia.

China’s goal was to present itself as a neutral mediator. In fact, Beijing’s ties with Russia remain unchanged, even if this relationship has grown more exasperating for Chinese diplomats over the past year. Their job is to continue striking a delicate balance, a task that is becoming increasingly difficult as Russian President Vladimir Putin doubles down on nuclear brinkmanship and reckless rhetoric.