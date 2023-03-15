Japan doesn’t tend to do social change quickly — or in public.

It’s all the more unusual a recent confluence of events that has brought a discussion on the acceptance of the LGBTQ community to the fore. After an aide to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a homophobic comment in a meeting with reporters, the prime minister has been pushing a bill aimed at preventing discrimination against the LGBTQ community — a legislative fig leaf ahead of the Group of Seven summit in May, where the host, Japan, will be the only member that doesn’t permit same-sex marriage.

Supporters hope the bill would then pave the way for a discussion on the recognition of such relationships, and later, marriage. Somewhat surprisingly for a conservative country, polling shows a rapid shift in public opinion in favor of same-sex partnerships. Just eight years ago, opinion was divided roughly 50/50; now, nearly two-thirds say they support marriage equality.