There’s only one thing you really need to know about investing in 2023, and it’s both stunningly obvious and invariably forgotten: There’s no free lunch.

Sure, everybody knows that with higher expected returns comes the bigger risk of loss. But time and time again investors put this most basic rule to the test in a kind of bull-market delirium. That explains the last blood-curdling year in investing, the last 15 years, and even the last thousand years.

There is always the latest financial guru claiming to have the key to sure-fire high returns. The real secret to successful investing is that if you keep the simple high-return/high-risk rule in mind, you will never go wrong.