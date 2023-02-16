A few weeks ago I went to the library to find a copy of Chris Miller’s acclaimed “Chip War,” the recently-released book explaining the geopolitical relevance of chips, semiconductors and similar technology and how they will help define the ongoing competition between China and the United States.
The library indeed had a copy of “Chip War” — but it was a yellowed volume from 1989 by Fred Warshofsky. Like the 2022 version, the 1989 book described the geopolitical relevance of technologies like chips and semiconductors. But at that time, the challenge was from Japan.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.