    U.S. President Joe Biden attends the groundbreaking of a new Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility in New Albany, Ohio on Sept. 9. With its relationship with China, the U.S. is facing a very different chip war to its conflict with Japan more two decades ago. | REUTERS
A few weeks ago I went to the library to find a copy of Chris Miller’s acclaimed “Chip War,” the recently-released book explaining the geopolitical relevance of chips, semiconductors and similar technology and how they will help define the ongoing competition between China and the United States.

The library indeed had a copy of “Chip War” — but it was a yellowed volume from 1989 by Fred Warshofsky. Like the 2022 version, the 1989 book described the geopolitical relevance of technologies like chips and semiconductors. But at that time, the challenge was from Japan.

U.S. concerns

