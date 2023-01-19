Just about a week has passed since Fumio Kishida’s first visit to Washington as prime minister. The White House praised the Japan-U.S. talks and the U.S. media mostly welcomed the results.

Despite the summit’s success, however, the Japanese media is split into two camps, with many missing the essence of Kishida’s visit.

With the regular parliament session beginning next week, the opposition and liberal media will likely resume criticizing the Kishida administration as if nothing happened in Washington. Still, some in Tokyo wonder why the Japanese and U.S. media’s reporting on the outcome of the Kishida visit is so different.