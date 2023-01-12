They don’t make technology predictions like they used to.
Just look at the amazingly prescient technological wish list famed chemist Robert Boyle jotted down in a note found after his death in 1691:
- “The recovery of Youth, or at least some of the Marks of it, as new Teeth, new Hair, new hair color’d as in youth.” Check.
- “The art of flying.” Check.
- “The art of continuing long under water and exercising functions there.” Check.
- “The Practical and Certain way of finding Longitudes.” Check.
- And finally: “Potent Druggs to alter or Exalt Imagination, Waking, Memory and other functions, and appease pain, procure innocent sleep, harmless dreams, etc.” Check, with caveats.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.