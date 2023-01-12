  • Hanson Robotics' humanoid robot Sophia at the company's lab in Hong Kong in January 2021 | REUTERS
    Hanson Robotics' humanoid robot Sophia at the company's lab in Hong Kong in January 2021 | REUTERS
  • SHARE

They don’t make technology predictions like they used to.

Just look at the amazingly prescient technological wish list famed chemist Robert Boyle jotted down in a note found after his death in 1691:

  • “The recovery of Youth, or at least some of the Marks of it, as new Teeth, new Hair, new hair color’d as in youth.” Check.
  • “The art of flying.” Check.
  • “The art of continuing long under water and exercising functions there.” Check.
  • “The Practical and Certain way of finding Longitudes.” Check.
  • And finally: “Potent Druggs to alter or Exalt Imagination, Waking, Memory and other functions, and appease pain, procure innocent sleep, harmless dreams, etc.” Check, with caveats.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW